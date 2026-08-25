Jokability is back at Zanies raising money for Our Place Nashville!

Join us for a night of laughs, inspiration, and inclusion at Zanies as our friends from Our Place Nashville take the stage alongside local comedian Derrick Tennant and other special guests!

Over the summer, our residents will be working with Derrick in weekly comedy workshops—leading up to this unforgettable performance. 💥

This event is more than just funny—it's confidence-building, community-connecting, and a vital fundraiser for inclusive housing in Nashville.

🎟️ Click here to purchase tickets

🗓️ August 26th⏰ Doors at 6PM // Show at 7PM📍 Zanies Comedy club

Our Place Nashville partners with non-profit organizations to provide brick-and-mortar housing called Friendship Houses throughout the city for adults with developmental disabilities.

