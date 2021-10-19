Jonathan McReynolds Co-Hosts the Dove Awards

Grammy-winning Gospel artist Jonathan McReynolds talked about his music career and co-hosting the Dove Awards. Natalie Grant and Jonathan McReynolds are set to co-host the 52nd GMA Dove Awards on Tuesday, October 19 at Lipscomb University's Allen Arena at 6:30pm. A limited number of tickets and Fan Experiences are still available for the live show. Go to www.doveawards.com for tickets or more information. The 52nd GMA Dove Awards will air on Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN), Friday, October 22 at 7pm and again at 9pm. For more information on Jonathan McReynolds’ music and tour dates, visit https://www.jonathanmcreynolds.com/ and follow @jonmcreynolds on Instagram.