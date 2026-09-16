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Jordan Pruitt returns to music with one night only show in Franklin

Jordan Pruitt returns to music with show at Franklin Theater
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If you were a fan of Disney Channel in the 2000s, you have heard her sing.

Jordan Pruitt's voice was everywhere and released major hits that aired on the channel including, Outside Looking In and Jump to the Rhythm.

Pruitt is coming out of musical retirement for a one night only show at the Franklin Theater. She is celebrating the release of the newly recorded version of Outside Looking In.

The show is set for September 23rd from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. If you are interested in buying tickets visit: https://secure.franklintheatre.com/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=570375~cfe40b7d-1c56-4c4b-b937-600bdd7c5904&

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