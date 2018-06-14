Josephine's Halibut with Summer Vegetables from Chef Andy Little

1:30 PM, Jun 14, 2018

Chef Andy Little shares Josephine's Grilled Halibut with Summer Vegetables

Chef Andy Little from Josephine made Halibut with Summer Vegetables, and shared tips on selecting and grilling fish. (see recipe below)  Josephine is located at 2316 12th Ave South, Nashville, TN 37204. For more information, call 615-292-7766 or visit www.josephineon12th.com 

 

Halibut with Summer Vegetables

Ingredients 

  • 4 5oz pieces of halibut fillet 

  • 1 C zucchini and squash, small dice 

  • ½ C watermelon radish 

  • ½ C green beans, blanched 

  • 2 T shallots, minced 

  • 2 T garlic, minced 

  • 4 T parsley, chopped 

  • 2 T lemon juice 

  • 4 T unsalted butter 

  • Wondra flour 

  • Olive oil 

  • Salt and pepper 

 

Directions 

  1. Place a fry pan on the stove on medium high heat. Film the pan with olive oil.   

  1. Season the halibut with salt and pepper and dust with Wondra flour.  

  1. Gently slide the fish into the pan and cook on medium high heat until the cooked side is golden brown, about 3 minutes. Flip over and transfer to a 350 degree oven for about 6 minutes. 

  1. Place another pan on high heat and add the zucchini, squash, radish, green beans, shallots and garlic.  

  1. Sauté quickly until all vegetables are cooked, then add the parsley and lemon juice.   

  1. Season with salt and pepper and remove from the heat.  

  1. Gently stir in the butter until it is lightly browned from the heat.  

  1. Remove the halibut from the oven.  

  1. Spoon the vegetable mixture into the center of a plate allowing the lemon brown butter to pool out from the vegetables.  

  1. Place a halibut fillet on top and serve.  

