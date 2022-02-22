Josh Groban Coming to Middle Tennessee

Singer Josh Groban talked about his summer tour that will be making a stop in Franklin. Josh Groban’s Harmony Summer 2022 tour will be at the First Bank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin, TN 37064 on July 19 at 7pm. For tickets and more information, go to www.firstbankamphitheater.com.
Posted at 12:18 PM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 13:18:38-05
