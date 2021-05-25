Watch
Juggling Politics and Faith

Former Governor Bill Haslam talks about his new book
Posted at 3:14 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 16:14:24-04

Former Governor Bill Haslam talked about life after politics and his new book on how faith can be a redemptive and unifying presence in the public square. Faithful Presence is available now wherever you buy books.

