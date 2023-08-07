Juicy's Wellness Cafe Black Bean Quinoa Burger

Mary Beth Laxson from Juicy’s Wellness Café made a Black Bean Quinoa Burger. There are three Juicy's Wellness Cafe locations in the Nashville area; McMinnville, Murfreesboro and Cookeville. To find the location nearest you, go to https://www.juicyscafetn.com/.

Black Bean Quinoa Burgers

Ingredients:

2 cups of uncooked quinoa

2 teaspoons of minced garlic

1/2 onion, diced

1 jalapeno chili pepper, de-seeded and diced

2 (14 oz) cans of black beans, drained and rinsed

3 tablespoons of tomato paste

10 tbsp ground flax seed, more if desired

1 teaspoon of ground turmeric

1 teaspoon of ground cumin

Sea salt and ground pepper for seasoning

Directions:

1: Place the quinoa and water in a saucepan over medium heat and bring to a boil, stirring occasionally.

2: Let boil for about 5 minutes and turn off and set aside covered. Quinoa will cook on its own covered in about 15 minutes.

3: Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

4: Place garlic, onion, and jalapeno in a small frying pan on medium heat add water if sticking occurs.

5: Place half the beans in food processor or blender along with the tomato paste and sauteed veggies. Process until smooth. Pour mixture into a bowl.

6: Add the remaining black beans, the quinoa, ground flax seed and spices. Let sit for about 10-15 minutes. The flax seed is a binder and will firm up the mixture.

7: Form the mixture into 10-12 patties and place them on a baking sheet.

8: Bake for about 15-20 minutes, or until they are browned.



