Juicy's Wellness Cafe Black Bean Quinoa Burger

Mary Beth Laxson from Juicy’s Wellness Café made a Black Bean Quinoa Burger. There are three Juicy's Wellness Cafe locations in the Nashville area; McMinnville, Murfreesboro and Cookeville. To find the location nearest you, go to https://www.juicyscafetn.com/.
Black Bean Quinoa Burgers
Ingredients:
2 cups of uncooked quinoa
2 teaspoons of minced garlic
1/2 onion, diced
1 jalapeno chili pepper, de-seeded and diced
2 (14 oz) cans of black beans, drained and rinsed
3 tablespoons of tomato paste
10 tbsp ground flax seed, more if desired
1 teaspoon of ground turmeric
1 teaspoon of ground cumin
Sea salt and ground pepper for seasoning
Directions:
1: Place the quinoa and water in a saucepan over medium heat and bring to a boil, stirring occasionally.
2: Let boil for about 5 minutes and turn off and set aside covered. Quinoa will cook on its own covered in about 15 minutes.
3: Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
4: Place garlic, onion, and jalapeno in a small frying pan on medium heat add water if sticking occurs.
5: Place half the beans in food processor or blender along with the tomato paste and sauteed veggies. Process until smooth. Pour mixture into a bowl.
6: Add the remaining black beans, the quinoa, ground flax seed and spices. Let sit for about 10-15 minutes. The flax seed is a binder and will firm up the mixture.
7: Form the mixture into 10-12 patties and place them on a baking sheet.
8: Bake for about 15-20 minutes, or until they are browned.