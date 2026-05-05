Juicy's Wellness Cafe shows us how to make a healthy caramel dipping sauce!

Mary Beth Laxson with Juicy's Wellness Cafe shows us how to make easy snacks for the Summer made with clean healthy ingredients!
Ingredients:
1 cup peanut butter powder
½ cup unsweetened applesauce
½ cup melted chocolate chips (dairy-free if preferred)
Pinch of sea salt (for topping)
Instructions:
In a bowl, mix the peanut butter powder and applesauce until a thick dough forms.
Roll into small bite-sized balls.
Place on a parchment-lined tray.
Drizzle or dip each bite in melted chocolate.
Sprinkle lightly with sea salt.
Refrigerate for 20–30 minutes until set.
Store: Keep in the fridge for up to 1 week (if they last that long 😉)
Juicy’s Wellness Cafe is an all-vegan restaurant located in McMinnville. For more information or to find the location nearest you, go to www.juicyscafetn.com.