Juicy's Wellness Cafe shows us how to make a healthy caramel dipping sauce!

Mary Beth Laxson with Juicy's Wellness Cafe shows us how to make easy snacks for the Summer made with clean healthy ingredients!

Ingredients:

1 cup peanut butter powder

½ cup unsweetened applesauce

½ cup melted chocolate chips (dairy-free if preferred)

Pinch of sea salt (for topping)

Instructions:

In a bowl, mix the peanut butter powder and applesauce until a thick dough forms.

Roll into small bite-sized balls.

Place on a parchment-lined tray.

Drizzle or dip each bite in melted chocolate.

Sprinkle lightly with sea salt.

Refrigerate for 20–30 minutes until set.

Store: Keep in the fridge for up to 1 week (if they last that long 😉)

Juicy’s Wellness Cafe is an all-vegan restaurant located in McMinnville. For more information or to find the location nearest you, go to www.juicyscafetn.com.