Julie Loven shows us easy DIY projects under $30!

Summer DIY Favorites

-Fruit Themed Coasters

-DIY Painted Planters

-Summer Floral Napkin Rings (beautiful & Simple)

-Paint with Lemons - Citrus stamped napkins, towels, decor

-Fruit Balloon Garland - turn balloons into summery fruit garland

-Watermelon welcome mats

Lifestyle Expert Julie, The Effortless Girl, is from a small (teeny tiny) community in the Appalachian Mountains of western North Carolina. Being from a large family meant helping with the housework, baking in the kitchen, and pulling weeds in the garden while growing up. She’s learned the hard way the best way to fan a smoke detector after a burning cake has filled the house with smoke and how to repair a ripped dress in a pinch. Her loves include cupcakes, fancy shoes, and playing the violin. The Effortless Girl was born out of a desire to challenge herself to find accessible, unique lifestyle ideas with cost savings in mind. Julie is constantly on the hunt for innovative concepts, projects, and products

TheEffortlessGirl.com

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