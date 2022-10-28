Watch Now
Julie Roberts is Making a Comeback

We chat with the singer about the latest developments in her career
Posted at 11:56 AM, Oct 28, 2022
Country singer Julie Roberts gave us a career update and talked about her new album, “Ain’t in No Hurry”. The album features 14 songs about love, loss, roots, and redemption. “Ain’t in No Hurry” is available wherever you buy music. Go to https://www.julieroberts.com/ to learn more. Follow @thejulieroberts on Instagram and Twitter.

