Julie Roberts is Making a Comeback

Country singer Julie Roberts gave us a career update and talked about her new album, “Ain’t in No Hurry”. The album features 14 songs about love, loss, roots, and redemption. “Ain’t in No Hurry” is available wherever you buy music. Go to https://www.julieroberts.com/ to learn more. Follow @thejulieroberts on Instagram and Twitter.
Posted at 11:56 AM, Oct 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-28 12:56:57-04
