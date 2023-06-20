Watch Now
Juneteenth 615 Celebration

We learn about all the events happening at Ft. Negley
Posted at 7:21 AM, Jun 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 08:21:51-04

Jeneen Blackman CEO of the African American Cultural Alliance and Willie “Big Fella” Sim CEO of Fellavision talked about the history behind Juneteenth and gave us a preview of the official Juneteenth615 celebration. The Juneteenth615 celebration is Monday, June 19 from 5pm-10:30pm at Fort Negley Park, 1100 Fort Negley Blvd. Nashville, TN 37203. The event will feature music, food trucks, fireworks, African Drummers, a Proclamation Ceremony by Mayor John Cooper and more! Juneteenth615 is Nashville’s celebration of the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. For more information, go to https://www.juneteenth615.com/ and follow @juneteenth615 Instagram and Facebook.

