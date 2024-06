Rachel Hale is a singer/songwriter who gained international recognition during her time on season 12 of American Idol in 2013! She just released a new song called “Just Breathe (Daddy’s Song)” in honor of her father. She tells us why the song is so special for her and how she is helping to raise money for the Offer Mercy Fund.

