Just Say NO to Sugar

Integrative wellness practitioner Dani Williamson talked about the benefits of giving up sugar and how to do it. Dani Williamson, MSN, FNP is a nurse practitioner and owner of Integrative Family Medicine in Franklin, TN. Dani works as a functional medicine consultant together with your current health care team and is not considered a replacement for your primary care physician. Her book is Wild & Well: Dani’s Six Commonsense Steps to Radical Healing. For more information, visit www.daniwilliamson.com and follow on IG @daniwilliamsonwellness and @daniwilliamson on Facebook.