K-Pop Fans Come Together at Borahae Con

Borahae Con is back for a 3rd year of bringing BTS and K-Pop fans together for a weekend of community, guest speakers and performers!

Amanda Hope, Chief Organizer of Borahae con, shares how the event came to be, and more on what fans can expect!

K-Pop (short for Korean Pop) is a genre of music derived in South Korea that combines diverse music styles with out of this world visuals, choreography and culture!

For more information and to purchase your tickets, visit borahaecon.com

and be sure to follow them over on their socials @borahae_con on Instagram and borahaecon on Facebook!

