K-POP Group BIG OCEAN Is Making Waves In Music Industry

BIG OCEAN is the first ever hard of hearing K-POP boy group, and they're making waves in the music industry!

The three members, Lee Chan-yeon, PJ, and Kim Ji-seok, debuted April 20, 2024 with their hit single, "Glow"! Each member has a different level of hearing loss, and before becoming a K-POP group, they previously worked as a healthcare professional (Chanyeon), a ski racer (Ji-seok), and a popular YouTuber who educated followers on hear disabilites (PJ).

BIG OCEAN uses special technology (vibrating watches) that they wear to keep in time with each other and the music.

Brittany sat down with them to chat about their music, hobbies, and even showed off some of her sign language skills!

You can check out their full interview here.

Follow BIG OCEAN over on Instagram @big_ocean.official