Kale Salad for the Fall

Dyan Damron from Coach D Consulting made a Kale Salad. For more of Dyan’s healthy recipes and tips log on to http://coachdconsulting.com/. Follow @dyan.damron on Instagram.

Kale Salad

Ingredients:

4 large stalks of kale

4 T extra virgin olive oil

2 T apple cider or red wine vinegar

½ t freshly ground pepper

½ t kosher salt

½ cup dried cranberries (or golden raisins)

½ cup shredded carrots

½ cup toasted sliced almonds

Directions:

Make sure kale is clean and very dry. I usually wipe each stalk with a damp paper towel, then with a dry towel. Take each kale stalk and fold in half along the stem. Strip the leaves from the stem, trying to keep the leaves in one piece. Roll up the leaves into a cylinder shape. Using a very sharp knife, cut the kale cylinder into thin strips. Then turn the direction of your knife 90 degrees and cut the strips into smaller pieces. Add chopped kale to a bowl.

Add the olive oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper to a small mason jar and shake until well combined and emulsified. Add half of this dressing to the kale. Using your clean hands, massage the dressing into the kale for a about 30 seconds. Make sure all kale is well coated and massaged. Depending on your kale, you may need to add a little more dressing, but do not overdress. Store any remaining dressing in the mason jar in refrigerator for up to a week.

Let the kale marinate in the dressing for a few hours (up to a few days) in the refrigerator before mixing in toppings. If you want to add the toppings to the top of the kale, just let them sit on top but do not stir together until you are ready to eat. This is great for meal prep – just add the kale to the bottom of your container, then layer in toppings. Add the lid and store. Once you are ready to eat, shake the container, or mix with a fork.

This makes about four to six side dish servings. But you can also add grilled chicken or shrimp on top to make two meals. You could also keep it vegan by adding chickpeas.