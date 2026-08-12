Kane Brown's on Broadway Debuts "Sun Up at Dusk"

Since opening its doors, Kane Brown's on Broadway has rapidly emerged as a premier Nashville destination for entertainment and nightlife, hosting thousands of visitors and featuring a consistent schedule of energetic live music, celebrity guests and a few surprise visits from Kane Brown himself.

Building on the success of its inaugural month, the venue is excited to introduce a new experience for tourists and Nashville residents alike: "Sun Up at Dusk."

The city's newest leading rooftop brunch party officially debuted on Saturday, June 20, featuring an exclusive set by Bravo celebrity DJ James Kennedy. This premier event took place at Dusk Rooftop, a sophisticated space that combines panoramic views of the Nashville skyline with the vibrant energy of Broadway.

Available every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the brunch features a high-energy atmosphere paired with elevated brunch favorites. Guests can indulge in signature dishes such as Breakfast Smashed Burgers, Avocado Toast, Nashville Hot Chicken and Waffles and Sweet Brunch Waffle Towers. The experience is complemented by a selection of refreshing craft cocktails, beer buckets and champagne bottle service, making it the perfect setting for early weekend celebrations or gatherings with friends.

To learn more about Kane Brown's on Broadway, upcoming live music lineups, merchandise and private events, visit kanebrownsonbroadway.com [kanebrownsonbroadway.com] and follow @kanebrownsonbroadway [tracking.us.nylas.com] for updates.

