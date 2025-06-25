Kapwa: Music for connection and a good cause!

Explore Filipino identity, empathy, and shared humanity—KAPWA— through music with Larissa Maestro, her bandurria, & chatterbird strings

Sunday, June 29 · 7 - 9pm CDT. Doors at 6pm

Tennessee Immigrant & Refugee Rights Coalition

3310 Ezell Road Nashville, TN 37211

chatterbird is a chamber music ensemble that explores alternative instrumentation, stylistic diversity, and interdisciplinary collaboration in order to create thoughtful, intimate, and inventive musical experiences. Formed in 2014, chatterbird performs classical music that skirts traditional boundaries, sliding between classical, jazz, hip-hop, rock, avant-garde, and country, creating a thoughtful and inventive way to discover and experience modern classical music. chatterbird brings cutting-edge chamber music repertoire into spaces where you wouldn’t usually find it, like bars, galleries, breweries, basements, and everywhere in between.