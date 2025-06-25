Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Kapwa: Music for connection and a good cause!

We learn about Kapwa a concert for a purpose
We learn about Kapwa a concert for a purpose
Posted

Explore Filipino identity, empathy, and shared humanity—KAPWA— through music with Larissa Maestro, her bandurria, & chatterbird strings
Sunday, June 29 · 7 - 9pm CDT. Doors at 6pm
Tennessee Immigrant & Refugee Rights Coalition
3310 Ezell Road Nashville, TN 37211

chatterbird is a chamber music ensemble that explores alternative instrumentation, stylistic diversity, and interdisciplinary collaboration in order to create thoughtful, intimate, and inventive musical experiences. Formed in 2014, chatterbird performs classical music that skirts traditional boundaries, sliding between classical, jazz, hip-hop, rock, avant-garde, and country, creating a thoughtful and inventive way to discover and experience modern classical music. chatterbird brings cutting-edge chamber music repertoire into spaces where you wouldn’t usually find it, like bars, galleries, breweries, basements, and everywhere in between.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes