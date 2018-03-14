KariAnne Wood's Spring Floral Monogram Craft

KariAnne Wood from the blog www.thistlewoodfarms.com showed how to create a beautiful spring monogram for your home using faux flowers. Here's a link to the project on the blog https://thistlewoodfarms.com/diy-flower-monogram-letter/ KariAnne's latest book is called THE DIY HOME PLANNER: Practical Tips & Inspiring Ideas to Decorate it Yourself, and it's available in Kirkland's and at www.amazon.com. Meet KariAnne at a book signing event this Saturday from 1-3pm at Kirkland's in Cool Springs, with demonstrations, giveaways and coupons!