Kathie Lee Gifford Wants You to Win a House

Kathie Lee Gifford talked about lending her support to the I Am Home house raffle. NewsChannel 5 is proud to help spread the news about a house raffle that benefits two great organizations. The I Am Home house, valued at $634,000, is being built now in The Reserve at Canterbury in Thompson's Station by Willow Branch Homes. Raffle tickets are $100 each, and the proceeds will go Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, and I Am Second. Purchase raffle tickets and get more information online at www.iamhomeraffle.com. The winner will be announced on Saturday, November 6.

