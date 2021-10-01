Kathie Lee Gifford Wants You to Win a House

Kathie Lee Gifford talked about lending her support to the I Am Home house raffle. NewsChannel 5 is proud to help spread the news about a house raffle that benefits two great organizations. The I Am Home house, valued at $634,000, is being built now in The Reserve at Canterbury in Thompson's Station by Willow Branch Homes. Raffle tickets are $100 each, and the proceeds will go Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, and I Am Second. Purchase raffle tickets and get more information online at www.iamhomeraffle.com. The winner will be announced on Saturday, November 6.
Posted at 12:39 PM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 13:39:13-04
Kathie Lee Gifford talked about lending her support to the I Am Home house raffle. NewsChannel 5 is proud to help spread the news about a house raffle that benefits two great organizations. The I Am Home house, valued at $634,000, is being built now in The Reserve at Canterbury in Thompson's Station by Willow Branch Homes. Raffle tickets are $100 each, and the proceeds will go Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, and I Am Second. Purchase raffle tickets and get more information online at www.iamhomeraffle.com. The winner will be announced on Saturday, November 6.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.