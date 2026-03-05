Kayley Green to perform at Country Now Live on March 17th!

Kayley Green will perform as part of Country Now Live on March 17 at 6th & Peabody in support of St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Kayley is a viral country singer who gained national attention after Keith Urban invited her to perform with him at Bridgestone Arena in 2022 and praised her “amazing voice.” With more than 500,000 followers across social media, she has quickly emerged as one of Nashville’s most exciting rising artists. She can also share more about her journey in country music, discuss her new song “Dollars,” and spotlight her buzzed-about track “Shadow Of A Cowboy,” which comes with a compelling story of its own. In addition, she’s been packing out Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row every Saturday, drawing massive crowds who travel in from all over to see her perform, and who actively request her original music, a rare feat in that setting.

Country Now Live

Performers: Dustin Lynch, Cole Goodwin, Kayley Green, Kenny Whitmire, Jacob Hackworth and Graham St. Clair

Date: Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Time: 6:30 PM CT

Venue: 6th & Peabody

Ticket link ($25): https://www.eventbrite.com/e/country-now-live-tickets-1983788117662?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl [eventbrite.com]