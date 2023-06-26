Keep Your Child Learning this Summer

Middle school teacher Megan Peek showed interactive learning activities parents can do with their kids to keep them learning this summer. Megan recommends these educational websites as an additional resource to parents: Brain Pop, https://www.brainpop.com/, Adventure Academy https://www.adventureacademy.com/ and Tutoring Center, https://www.tutoringcenter.com/.
Posted at 12:12 PM, Jun 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-26 13:12:22-04
