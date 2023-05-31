Keeping Children Safe in Vehicles

In today's Legally Speaking attorney Matt Hardin and Janie Busbee, founder of Mother to Mother, shared tips on keeping children safe in a vehicle. If you’d like to join Matt Hardin Law in supporting Mother to Mother, or if you need a car seat, you can go to their website, www.MotherToMother.org. Visit www.MattHardinLaw.com or call 1-800-777-MATT to speak with the team at Matt Hardin Law. This segment paid for by: Matt Hardin Law.
Posted at 11:58 AM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 12:58:16-04
In today's Legally Speaking attorney Matt Hardin and Janie Busbee, founder of Mother to Mother, shared tips on keeping children safe in a vehicle. If you’d like to join Matt Hardin Law in supporting Mother to Mother, or if you need a car seat, you can go to their website, www.MotherToMother.org. Visit www.MattHardinLaw.com or call 1-800-777-MATT to speak with the team at Matt Hardin Law. This segment paid for by: Matt Hardin Law.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.