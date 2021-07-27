Watch
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Keeping Pets Safe in the Heat

items.[0].videoTitle
Dr Prior gives us great advice to keep our pets safe
Posted at 6:09 PM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 19:09:34-04

Dr. Prior gave tips on how to protect your pet from heat-related hazards. In the event of a pet emergency, visit the nearest Nashville Pet Emergency Clinic. There are three area locations: 2000 12th Avenue South Nashville, TN 37204 (615) 383-2600, 910 Meadowlark Lane Goodlettsville, TN 37072 (615) 859-3778 and 2223 North West Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37129 (615) 890-1259. Hours are Monday – Thursday 6pm-7am. They are open 24-hours on weekends (Friday 6pm-Monday at 7am). To learn more, go to www.nashvillepetemergency.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018