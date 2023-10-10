Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Keeping Pets Safe on Halloween

We learn more from Dr. Craig Prior
Posted at 11:53 AM, Oct 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-10 12:53:03-04

Veterinarian Dr. Craig Prior talked about how pet owners can keep their pets safe, healthy, and happy on Halloween. In the event of a pet emergency, visit the nearest Nashville Pet Emergency Clinic. There are three area locations: 2000 12th Avenue South Nashville, TN 37204 (615) 383-2600, 910 Meadowlark Lane Goodlettsville, TN 37072 (615) 859-3778 and 2223 North West Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37129 (615) 890-1259. Hours are Monday – Thursday 6pm-7am. They are open 24-hours on weekends (Friday 6pm-Monday at 7am). To learn more, go to www.nashvillepetemergency.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018