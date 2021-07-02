Watch
Keeping Pets Safe on July 4th

We learn how to keep pets calm
Posted at 11:58 AM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 12:58:15-04

Ali gave tips on how to keep your pets calm and safe during the July 4th fireworks celebrations. For more information, contact your veterinarian. To contact Nashville K-9 for questions or dog training services, go to www.nashvillek9.com or call (615) 283-7100. Nashville K-9 is located at 1415 Liberty Pike, Franklin, TN.

