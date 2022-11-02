Keeping Your Pets Safe During Thanksgiving

Veterinarian Dr. Craig Prior talked about ways to keep pets safe during Thanksgiving celebrations. Contact your veterinarian if you have any questions or concerns about your pet's health. In the event of a pet emergency, visit the Nashville Pet Emergency Clinic nearest you. There are three Nashville area locations: 2000 12th Avenue South in Nashville, (615) 383-2600, 910 Meadowlark Lane in Goodlettsville, (615) 859-3778 and 2223 North West Broad Street in Murfreesboro, (615) 890-1259. The hours are Monday – Thursday 6pm-7am. They are open 24 hours on weekends (Friday 6pm-Monday at 7am). To learn more, go to www.nashvillepetemergency.com.