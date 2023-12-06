Valeria Lopez from Suite Twelve25 made KeKe Soul Rolls. Suite Twelve25 Urban Hang Suite & Bistro is located at 1225 Meridian Street in East Nashville. For reservations, call (615) 649-8213. For more information, visit https://www.suitetwelve25nash.com/. Follow @suite_twelve25 on Instagram.

KeKe Soul Rolls

3 lbs fresh collard greens

2 Turkey legs

2 box vegetable broth

1 white onion

1 whole green pepper

1 whole red pepper

3 cloves of garlic

1 c red wine vinegar

1 tsp salt

Sriracha sauce

Egg roll wraps and bowl of egg whites

Oil

Large stock pot filled halfway with water

DIRECTIONS

Remove all stems from the greens, chop greens, clean and thoroughly rinse in warm water.

Boil turkey legs, whole white onion, bell pepper and red pepper in a large pot of water with vegetable broth for approximately 1 hour. Add greens, garlic cloves, salt, and red wine vinegar. Cook for 3 to 4 hours, or until desired tenderness.

Remove turkey legs from the greens, shred the meat. Then drain your greens, add your favorite kick of sauce, and mix together. Unroll wraps, seal the edges with your egg whites, place your collards and turkey mix on your egg roll wrap, roll, then place in a fryer for 7 minutes. Remove once they are golden brown on each side, place on cooling rack for 2 mins, cut, then place on a serving dish with garnish.