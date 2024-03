She is the first and and only female staff announcer for the Grand Ole Opry! Kelly Sutton also joined us to talk about her podcast called Y'all Access that takes you in to the current happenings in country music. For more information about the Opry, log on to www.opry.com

You can also see and hear Kelly on the Amazon “Country Heat Weekly” podcast, WSM & Circle TV “Coffee, Country & Cody,” Connected with Kelly on YouTube, Y'all Access Radio or Ask Alexa: "Play Country Heat in DJ Mode."