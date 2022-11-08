Keto Friendly Pizza Chaffles

What if I told you that you can enjoy all of the pizza flavors without any of the carbs and enjoy it as a waffle format? Well good news! You can with this delicious Pizza Chaffle recipe from Erika Schlick! Chaffles are delicious Keto waffle concoctions of cheese and eggs and you can enjoy them as a traditional waffle with butter and maple syrup or as a savory Chaffle like this masterpiece.

You can find this recipe and more at https://thetrailtohealth.com

Pizza Chaffles

Servings: 4-6

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

avocado oil spray

4 eggs

2 cups shredded mozzarella

2 tablespoons grated parmesan

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon Italian Seasoning (use code TRAILTOHEALTH for 15% off your order)¼ cup pepperoni, chopped into small strips

¼ cup black olives diced

Marinara sauce for dipping

Fresh basil, chopped

Directions

1. Plug your waffle maker in and start to pre-heat it. Spray a light amount of avocado oil on the irons.

2. In a large bowl, combine all of the ingredients except the marinara sauce and basil and mix well.

3. Pour the waffle mixture into the heated iron and cook until golden brown.

4. Remove from waffle maker and cut into strips.

5. Garnish with fresh chopped basil and enjoy with dipping each bite into the marinara sauce.