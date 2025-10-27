Kevin Alejandro Talks On-Screen and Directing Roles on "Fire Country"

Award-winning actor and director Kevin Alejandro, is taking over both onscreen and behind in the thrilling series, "Fire Country"!
You can catch up on episodes of Fire Country streaming now on Paramount Plus.
Award-winning actor and director Kevin Alejandro, is taking over both onscreen and behind in the thrilling series, "Fire Country"!
You can catch up on episodes of Fire Country streaming now on Paramount Plus.
Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.