Kids Will Love Making These Fall Crafts

Sandy Sandler shares with us some great crafts
Posted at 12:21 PM, Sep 09, 2021
DIY craft expert Sandy Sandler showed easy fall craft projects for kids. For step-by-step instructions for the Fall Craft Projects for Kids, follow the links below. If you'd like more of Sandy's DIY ideas for kids visit, https://www.bowdabra.com/blog/.

Acorn Pom-Pom Mobile
Project Link: Acorn Pom-Pom Mobile Project.pdf (presskit247.com) [fsrventures.presskit247.com]

Clothespin Bat
Project Link: Clothespin Bat Project.pdf (presskit247.com) [fsrventures.presskit247.com]

Leaf Rubbings Banner
Project Link: Leaf Rubbings Banner Project.pdf (presskit247.com) [fsrventures.presskit247.com]

Melted Crayon Autumn Art
Project Link: Melted Crayon Art Project.pdf (presskit247.com) [fsrventures.presskit247.com]

