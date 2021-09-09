Kids Will Love Making These Fall Crafts

DIY craft expert Sandy Sandler showed easy fall craft projects for kids. For step-by-step instructions for the Fall Craft Projects for Kids, follow the links below. If you'd like more of Sandy's DIY ideas for kids visit, https://www.bowdabra.com/blog/.

Acorn Pom-Pom Mobile

Project Link: Acorn Pom-Pom Mobile Project.pdf (presskit247.com) [fsrventures.presskit247.com]

Clothespin Bat

Project Link: Clothespin Bat Project.pdf (presskit247.com) [fsrventures.presskit247.com]

Leaf Rubbings Banner

Project Link: Leaf Rubbings Banner Project.pdf (presskit247.com) [fsrventures.presskit247.com]

Melted Crayon Autumn Art

Project Link: Melted Crayon Art Project.pdf (presskit247.com) [fsrventures.presskit247.com]