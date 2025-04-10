"Kimberly Akimbo" Brings Humor and Heart to TPAC

The Broadway hit "Kimberly Akimbo" has arrived at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC), and we had the chance to sit down with Tony Award nominee Carolee Carmello, who stars in the lead role.

Carmello plays the character of Kimberly, a 16-year-old girl who has a genetic condition that causes her to age at a much faster rate than normal. Despite the dark premise, Carmello promises the show is filled with plenty of humor, thanks to Kimberly's "really funny, dysfunctional family" and the "hysterical circumstances" she navigates.

Though Carmello is in her 60s, she effortlessly embodies the teenage Kimberly, who has been thrust into adulthood far too soon. Carmello notes this is a unique challenge, as the character appears much older than her actual age.

Despite the looming "clock" of Kimberly's mortality, Carmello says the show ultimately delivers an uplifting, "life-affirming" message - something she feels audiences will appreciate, especially given the troubled times we're living in.

This marks Carmello's first time performing at TPAC, though she's no stranger to Nashville, admiring the city's vibrant music scene and hockey team, the Predators. Tickets are available now to see "Kimberly Akimbo" during its limited run at TPAC.

Tickets are available now at tpac.org and you can use code "SKATE" for 30% off your ticket!