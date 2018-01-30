Kimchi Korean Soup:Our Kids Soup Sunday Preview

BJ Lofback of Funk Seoul Brother prepared his Kimchi Korean Soup: Last Year's Soup Sunday Winner

The 25th annual Our Kids Soup Sunday is February 25 from 11am-2pm at Nissan Stadium – Club Level West. Parking is Free.  Soup Sunday is guaranteed to be fantastic family fun featuring delicious soups from 50+ Nashville restaurants. For tickets, go towww.ourkidscenter.com

