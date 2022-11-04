Kinetic Climber at Adventure Science Center

Kat Cloud from Adventure Science Center showed us how the museum’s new permanent exhibit, Kinetic Climber, gives guests a lesson in the science behind the things designed to help us climb. The Kinetic Climber exhibit is free to museum ticket holders. The exhibit requires 15 minutes of training by one of the Adventure Guides followed by 15 minutes of climbing. Adventure Science Center is hosting Awaken: Wonder, its signature fundraising event on Saturday, November 5 from 6:30pm-10:30pm. Experience the science center like never before with extraordinary entertainment, creative cuisine, and one-of-a-kind cocktails. Awaken: Wonder is a 21+ event. Funds raised will support programs that promote access, inspire curiosity and confidence, and engage communities. Click here for tickets: https://2532altru.blackbaudhosting.com/2532altru/awaken-Wonder. Adventure Science Center is located at 800 Fort Negley Blvd. Nashville, TN 37203. Visit https://www.adventuresci.org/ or call (615) 862-5160 for more information.