Kirstin Czernek shares easy ways to stay healthy as a busy mom!

For Kirstin Czernek — a mom of four, including two children with Down Syndrome and her youngest, Luca, who recently battled leukemia — motherhood has come with extraordinary challenges and perspective. As a former gym founder and lifelong wellness advocate, Kirstin knows firsthand that caring for yourself isn’t selfish, it’s essential. Healthy kids start with healthy moms.

🍂 Maple Pecan Protein Balls

Nutty, buttery, and sweet with maple flavor.

Ingredients:

• 1 cup oats

• ½ cup vanilla or unflavored protein powder

• ½ cup chopped pecans (lightly toasted if possible)

• ¼ cup almond butter

• 2 Tbsp pure maple syrup

• 1 Tbsp chia seeds or flaxseed

• Pinch of cinnamon and sea salt

Directions:

1. Stir together dry ingredients.

2. Add wet ingredients and mix until thick.

3. Roll into 1-inch balls and refrigerate.

