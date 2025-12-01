Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kirstin Czernek shares easy ways to stay healthy as a busy mom!

For Kirstin Czernek — a mom of four, including two children with Down Syndrome and her youngest, Luca, who recently battled leukemia — motherhood has come with extraordinary challenges and perspective. As a former gym founder and lifelong wellness advocate, Kirstin knows firsthand that caring for yourself isn’t selfish, it’s essential. Healthy kids start with healthy moms.

🍂 Maple Pecan Protein Balls

Nutty, buttery, and sweet with maple flavor.

Ingredients:
• 1 cup oats
• ½ cup vanilla or unflavored protein powder
• ½ cup chopped pecans (lightly toasted if possible)
• ¼ cup almond butter
• 2 Tbsp pure maple syrup
• 1 Tbsp chia seeds or flaxseed
• Pinch of cinnamon and sea salt

Directions:
1. Stir together dry ingredients.
2. Add wet ingredients and mix until thick.
3. Roll into 1-inch balls and refrigerate.

Kirstin on IG [instagram.com]
Kirstin on TikTok [tiktok.com]

