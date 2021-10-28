Kitchen Trends in the I Am Home House

Kelsey Moore from Timberland Cabinets talked about trends in kitchen cabinetry and Erin King from Prestige Marble & Granite talked about trends in countertops and backsplashes, both as seen in the new I Am Home house. I Am Home is a raffle for a brand new, unfurnished home located at 3000 Whitstable Court, Thompson’s Station, Tennessee 37179, with estimated value of $634,000. The Raffle ends on Saturday, November 27 at 12pm. Purchase raffle tickets and get more information online at www.iamhomeraffle.com. Proceeds support local nonprofits Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and I Am Second.