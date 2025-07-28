Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kix Brooks and more to perform at "Healing Harmonies" benefit concert for Vanderbilt's Music Therapy Program

Step into an evening of music and meaning with Healing Harmonies, a heartfelt benefit concert spearheaded by Emma Grace Glover.This special event features headliner Kix Brooks, bringing his legendary talent to the stage alongside rising songwriters Zoe Jean Fowler, Sara Douga, and host Eryn Cooper. Emma brings her deeply personal artistry to the stage in honor of her late grandmother, whose battle with cancer profoundly shaped her music. This semi-private, writers round–style event is more than a gathering of gifted voices – it’s a mission-driven celebration, with all proceeds directly benefiting the Music Therapy Program at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, helping to heal others through the power of music.

Website [emmagraceglover.com] | Instagram [instagram.com] | Vanderbilt Cancer Center [vicc.org] | Event Info [eventbrite.com] | Tickets [eventbrite.com] | Donation [give.vanderbilthealth.org]

