Kroger's Zero Hunger Zero Waste Initiative

1:08 PM, Nov 15, 2018
Melissa Eads shares about Kroger's Zero Hunger Zero Waste Initiative

Melissa Eads on how you can help with Compassion in Action and the Kroger Zero Hunger Zero Waste Initiative. Watch NewsChannel 5 This Morning every Thursday to see a story of Compassion In Action. This partnership between NewsChannel 5 and Kroger showcases the great work that local non-profits are doing in our community. For more on Compassion in Action and the Kroger Zero Hunger Zero Waste initiative, visit www.NewsChannel5.com/Compassion

