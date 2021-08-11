Watch
Labor Nurse Mama

We get great advice for new moms and moms-to-be
Posted at 12:02 PM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 13:02:55-04

Trish gave advice to moms-to-be and new moms about pregnancy and motherhood. To learn more, Trish is offering a free course today called Your Expert Game Plan for Conquering the Fear of Childbirth and Confronting Labor Pain. Here’s the link: https://labornursemama.com/fear-class. Follow Trish @labor.nurse.mama on Instagram, and on her website, www.labornursemama.com.

