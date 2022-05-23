Ladies Night at Lane Motor Museum

Lane Motor Museum member Jennifer Samardak showed us some of the unique cars featured in the museum’s three new exhibits and talked about Ladies Night at Lane. If you struggle to change your tire, aren’t sure how to check your oil levels, or can’t find your car battery, this event is for you! Ladies Night at Lane is Thursday, May 26 from 5:30pm-7:30pm. Open to all car owners, you’ll learn how to maintain your vehicle at a basic level and feel more confident when speaking to your mechanic. This is a closed, ticketed event. Limited to 20 guests. For tickets or more information visit, https://www.lanemotormuseum.org/ or call (615) 742-7445. Lane Motor Museum is located at 702 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37210.