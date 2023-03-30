Ladies of Charity Spring Sale with Ms. Cheap

Ms. Cheap took us to the Ladies of Charity Spring Sale where you can find bargains on women and men’s clothing and accessories. Ladies of Charity Spring Sale opens March 31 and remains open through May 6. Merchandise is consigned ladies and men's apparel and accessories. They restock daily, so shop often! Hours are 10am-7pm on Mondays and 10am-4pm Tuesdays through Saturdays. Ladies of Charity Center is located at 2216 State St. Nashville TN 37203. For more information, visit www.ladiesofcharitynashville.org or call (615) 327-3453.

