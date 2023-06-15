Ladies of Charity Stuff Galore Sale with Ms. Cheap

Ms. Cheap took us to the Ladies of Charity Stuff Galore sale where you can find bargains on home goods. The Ladies of Charity "Stuff Galore" sale will take place from 9am-1pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays between June 15 and July 8. The shop is at 2216 State St. in Nashville. The sales floor will be replenished through the sale. For more details, click here: https://www.ladiesofcharitynashville.org/. Ms. Cheap also mentioned the annual Cross Plains Trash and Treasures sale. The Trash and Treasures sales will take place in Cross Plains on Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24. For more information, visit www.visitcrossplains.com, call Thomas Drug Store at (615) 654-3877, or call the Cross Plains City Hall at (615) 654-2555. For more moneysaving ideas, follow Ms. Cheap at https://www.mainstreet-nashville.com/ms_cheap/ and https://www.facebook.com/mscheap.

