Last Minute Gift Card Gifts with Ms. Cheap

Ms. Cheap took us to Midtown Café to talk about restaurant gift cards that make good last-minute gifts and that come with special offers. To learn more about the restaurant gift cards Ms. Cheap mentioned, visit:

Midtown Café - https://midtowncafe.cardfoundry.com/giftcards,

Tazikis - https://www.tazikis.com/

Las Palmas - https://laspalmasnashville.securetree.com/

Sperry’s - https://www.sperrys.com/sperrys-gift-cards/

For more information, read Ms. Cheap’s blog on Main Street Media at https://www.mainstreet-nashville.com/ms_cheap/ and follow her on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/mscheap.