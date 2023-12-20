Watch Now
Last Minute Gift Card Gifts with Ms. Cheap

Ms. Cheap took us to Midtown Café to talk about restaurant gift cards that make good last-minute gifts and that come with special offers.
Posted at 11:46 AM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 12:46:27-05

Ms. Cheap took us to Midtown Café to talk about restaurant gift cards that make good last-minute gifts and that come with special offers. To learn more about the restaurant gift cards Ms. Cheap mentioned, visit:

For more information, read Ms. Cheap’s blog on Main Street Media at https://www.mainstreet-nashville.com/ms_cheap/ and follow her on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/mscheap.

