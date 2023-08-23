Miel chef Jason LaIacona made a Lattice Steak with Carrot Confit and Chimichurri. Miel is located at 343 53rd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37209. Miel is the first restaurant in Tennessee to earn Surfrider Foundation’s Ocean Friendly Restaurant recognition. For more information, go to www.mielrestaurant.com.

Lattice steak with Confit Carrots and Chimichurri

By Chef Jason La Iacona, Miel Restaurant

Ingredients:

Chimichurri:

· 1 bunch of parsley

· ½ small white onion

· Lemon zest

· 2-4 teaspoon of red wine vinegar

· 2 teaspoon Extra virgin olive oil

· Crushed red pepper to taste

· S&P

Confit Carrots

· 1 bunch of medium sized heirloom carrots

· 1 Tablespoon whole coriander

· 1 teaspoon Tellicherry peppercorn

· 1/2 teaspoon celery seed

Lattice steak

· 2 each 4-5oz portion Denver steak, crosshatch sliced halfway deep on either side.

· Kosher salt to season

· 4 Tablespoons Whole butter

· Maldon Salt to finish

Directions:

Chimichurri:

· Mix all the ingredients together and season to taste. If you are not using it right away, reserve the vinegar until just before cooking the steak.

Confit Carrots:

· Toast the spices over medium heat until fragrant and set aside.

· Wash your carrots and place them whole, into an oven proof dish large enough to hold them plus oil to cover.

· Add the toasted spices and a neutral high temp oil like avocado, grapeseed, or canola, enough to cover the carrots. Because you can reuse this confit oil repeatedly, and for other applications, using high quality is a good route to take.

· Cover with tin foil and bake at 350F for 45-60min. The carrots should be just tender enough to pierce the flesh but not anything more than that.

· Remove the carrots from the oil to a roasting rack to drain further. When cool enough to handle slice lengthwise in half.

Steak:

· Season liberally with kosher salt on all sides, nooks, and crannies. Heat a cast iron pan to medium high heat and add the whole butter, should it begin to bubble too violently give it a few healthy drops of oil to settle down and keep it from burning.

· Spread the lattice steaks open and place into the hot pan and do not touch…wait one patient minute and then flip the steaks to a new area of the pan, this will ensure a great sear.

· Wait another solid minute and flip it again, standing it up this time.

· After about a minute, remove from the skillet and rest it of a rack or a plate lined with paper towels.

To bring it all home:

· Blast the carrots in a hot oven.

· Finish the chimichurri with the vinegar and give it a good stir.

· Set the carrots on two large plates.

· Top with lattice steak.

· Pour the Chimichurri over the steaks and dress with just a touch of the carrot oil.

· Sprinkle the whole thing up high with Maldon salt.

· Sit down, take a breath and dig in!

