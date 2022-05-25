Personal finance expert and author Bobbi Rebell talked about how parents can teach adult children to leave the financial nest. Launching Financial Grownups by Bobbi Rebell is available now. The book offers practical solutions to help parents protect their own financial well-being and set their young adults up to be money smart grownups. Here’s a link to the book, https://app.box.com/s/f9g8bymbdp7qsop99hmanzo2fka1d6rv.

