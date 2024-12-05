Laura Bryna stops by the studio to talk about her new Christmas single!

Born on Christmas Day, Laura Bryna made “Wishlist” as a catchy Holiday pop song inspired by Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas.” Released last October, it took the Holiday season by blizzard. If you went Christmas shopping last year, you likely heard it as it reached #1 on the Holiday Retail Radio Chart, while also reaching #5 on the US Holiday Radio Chart and #5 on the iTunes Holiday Chart. Watch: Laura Bryna - "Wishlist" Music Video[youtube.com]

