Lauren Alaina Excited About Opry Induction This Weekend

Country singer Lauren Alaina talked about being inducted into the Grand Ole Opry and being a contestant the new CBS celebrity-competition series Beyond the Edge. You can see Lauren Alaina's induction into the historic Opry Family on Saturday, February 12. The new CBS reality series Beyond the Edge will premiere at 8pm on NewsChannel5 and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
Posted at 11:45 AM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 12:45:21-05
