Leanne Morgan's "The Time of Our Lives Tour" making a stop in Nashville!

Leanne Morgan is coming to Nashville on her new "The Time of Our Lives Tour!" We chat with Leanne about what it means to her to perform at Bridgestone Arena!

You can catch her performance December 11th at 7 p.m. in Nashville at Bridgestone.

She will be performing in Knoxville at the Food City Center on December 12th and 13th

To learn more and get tickets

https://www.leannemorgan.com/

Leanne Morgan rose to prominence with her debut Netflix special I’m Every Woman, showcasing her signature blend of relatable humor and Southern charm. Since early 2023, the special has become Netflix’s most-viewed stand-up special from a female comedian globally, cementing Morgan’s breakout success after more than 25 years on the road building a devoted fanbase.

Morgan’s second Netflix special, Unspeakable Things, premiered on November 4, 2025, debuting at #1 worldwide. The special earned a 2026 Critics' Choice Association nomination for Best Comedy Special and won a 2026 Gracie Award, further cementing her growing industry recognition. It marks the second of multiple planned hour-long specials for Netflix.

A native of rural Tennessee, Morgan has built her career on finding humor in the everyday family life, marriage, and the unexpected twists of getting older. Her warm, candid storytelling and sharp observational style continue to resonate with audiences across generations.