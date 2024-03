Learn about Studio Tenn's summer camps for creative kids

Studio Tenn is gearing up for a series of summer camps and educational programming aimed at all ages and skill levels.

Programming kicks off with Audition Masterclass for ages 15 and up on March 30, 2024, at Battle Ground Academy (BGA) in Franklin. Studio Tenn’s Junior Camp (grades 3-6) runs June 3-8, 2024, at BGA and Turner Theater. Studio Tenn’s Summer Intensive (grades 7-12) takes place June 10-14 and June 17-23, 2024, at BGA and Turner Theater.

You can find more details and a link to register at https://www.studiotenn.org/summer-camps